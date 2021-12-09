It seems that Apple has finally got the necessary technology to carry out this change, although only in the Pro models.

Every year the rumors get more anticipated, and the iPhone is probably the most rumored device in the world. Since almost its launch, we have had rumors about the iPhone, although some were not very correct. The iPhone 14 was not going to be less, and we already know many about it, including a design novelty that everyone will like.

It is not the first time we have heard this rumor about the iPhone 14, but this time it comes from a new source that corroborates previous information. As reported The Elec, Apple plans to eliminate the notch in the iPhone 14 Pro, replacing it with a hole in the screen. It is probably the worst of the iPhone design, and it will finally disappear.

Recall that this year Apple will launch 4 iPhone models, in only two screen sizes: 6.1 and 6.7 inches. These models will be the theoretical iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And Apple will differentiate the range removing the notch only from Pro models.

A technology that is not easy to implement

The current notch of the iPhone 13 has been reduced by around 20% thanks to a change in the position of the upper speaker. Nevertheless, Apple has a major challenge ahead. Although the camera can be implemented in a hole in the screen, in Face ID we have many sensors that should be hidden in some way.

If Apple has achieved implement these sensors under the screenIt is an achievement that we should praise. Let’s remember that we have up to 8 different elements in the notch: an IR illuminator, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, the speaker, the microphone, the camera and the spot projector.

3 new features of the iPhone 14 that we are looking forward to seeing

Another option would be to have a elongated screen hole, that includes all these sensors, although of course it would not look so aesthetic and it would not differ too much from the current notch. We will see if Apple succeeds, but there are already several reports that ensure that the end of the iPhone notch is near.

