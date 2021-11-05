The DXOMark team has placed the iPhone 13 Pro camera above that of the Google Pixel 6 Pro in its new ranking.

A few weeks ago the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro were officially presented which, as we saw in the comparison, have little to envy the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This year Google has made every effort to try to improve its mobile devices, especially in the ‘Pro’ version of them.

Specifically, the camera of the new Google Pixel 6 Pro is one of the features that Android users liked the most, since the truth is that it has always been a prominent aspect in Pixel phones, and this year more for the integration of new sensors. However, as they have shared our Andro4All colleagues, the truth is the results are not as favorable as they should be, but it lags a bit behind some phones.

iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 6: which one is better to buy?

Although the iPhone 13 Pro Max does not win the comparison, DXOMark places it before the new Google Pixel 6 Pro

As we mentioned, after the launch of the new Google Pixel 6, from the DXOMark team have published an updated ranking where they compare some of the highlights of the best high-end phones, including all the iPhone 13, as well as the new Google Pixel 6. In it, the fact that both the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max appear in better position than the new Google Pixel 6 Pro.

In this case, the iPhone 13 Pro occupy the fourth and fifth sixth of the comparison, while the new Google Pixel 6 Pro is placed in the eighth position, just behind the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. And, although it is true that there are several models ahead of the iPhone, the truth is that there are certain points of the cameras of the Google Pixel 6 Pro that the DXOMark team has considered negative, among them:

A narrow depth of field that makes people in the background in a group photo blurry.

Some noise level in indoor and low-light images.

The blur effect is not visible in the preview.

Problems in the depth of the bokeh effect.

The ultra-wide-angle camera is not as good as that of its direct rivals.

Some color and noise instability in video recording.

The instability of autofocus in low-light video recording.

Compartiva: iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

In this way, although it is true that they are minor failures, the truth is that DXOMark has considered them something crucial for its ranking, because in the end they are the best mobile devices on the market. Hence, although the cameras offer very good results, their position in the ranking is not so positive.

