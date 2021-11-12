Today we are going to Estepona to learn about the interior design project that the interior design studio The Waller, with the interior designer María García at the helm, has carried out in the Hotel El Pilar Andalucía.

The hotel, owned by Grupo Maravillas, is located in the Plaza de la Flores, in the heart of Estepona, and has 36 rooms. The building shows the Andalusian character, with the cladding of the domes in marble, the finish with the Archangel of Saint Gabriel, the tiles with geometric motifs …





The interior design studio team The Waller has captured the strength and uniqueness of the building through an eclectic style interior design fusing the most modern design and the timelessness of colors and textures inspired by nature.





As soon as you set foot inside the hotel, you can see the memory of the structure of a typical Andalusian house, with its interior patio and fountains. And the rooms in which the guests stay are distributed around that patio.





The interior design studio has sought to generate a very cozy atmosphere through textures inspired by nature, with smooth, soft and velvety fabrics. And the different elements that make up the project have been designed on their own: from the lamps to the poufs, passing through the headboards.





Regarding the color range used in the hotel, it is simple and warm, with a great presence of browns, ocher, earth tones, in combination with a base of lighter tones in which yellows abound in their multiple variants, from beige, through gold, to mustard.





Special mention should be made of the walls of the restaurant on the third floor, made with volumes in relief of plaster and watercolor drawings. Also striking are the designs inspired by the botanical engravings of the 18th century in the Casafina restaurant. Indirect lighting is a great resource to highlight these authentic works of art.

More information | The Waller

In Decoefera | ME by Meliá arrives in Barcelona with the first newly built 5-star hotel in recent years

It has inspired us

Black LED floor lamp with matte glass globe. Price on Amazon: 85.49 euros.

Depuley Black LED Floor Lamp with Matte Glass Globe, 3000K, Warm White Light, Reading Floor Light for Living Rooms, Bedrooms and Offices (Bulb Included)

Design armchair in pink velvet. Price on Amazon: 190.60 euros.

Small design armchair for Gatsby Bedroom, Velvet, Color Pink, comfortable, Mini armchair, Beech Wood Leg, 59x66x75 cm.

Floor lamp with 4 glass balls. Price: on Amazon: 368.99 euros.

ZCYY Modern Creative Floor Lamp Metal Floor Lamp with 4 Transparent Glass Ball Shades for Living Room Bedroom Gold Reading Lamp with G4 × 4 Light Sources