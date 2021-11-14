Evaluna Montaner posed pregnant with some baggy clothes, but nobody imagined that behind her outfit there was a baby bump!

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo they will become parents in about six months; The Venezuelan actress and the Colombian singer will welcome their first child together, Indigo, during the month of March or April.

“I had a rough time in the first months, now I’m in the second trimester and I already feel very good,” revealed the 24-year-old artist in an interview.

Through Instagram, the artists have been more than excited about this new stage and have even shared some photographs of the first months of gestation of the protagonist of ‘Club 57’. However, Camilo and Evaluna had already posted some pictures of their pregnancy, and no one had noticed!

The Instagram image in which Evaluna was already pregnant and nobody noticed

For a few months, Evaluna began to wear loose clothing for her photographs, so her pregnancy went unnoticed on social networks. However, the Nickelodeon actress had posed with her baby bump in front of the cameras, only because of her outfits and chosen poses, no one noticed that she was pregnant.

It was after the premiere of ‘999’ that Evaluna began to use baggy jackets and pants, in order to hide her belly, as the couple did not want anything to be known about her paternity until the premiere of ‘Indigo’, her most recent single , which has already managed to appear in Spotify’s global top 50.

Check out some of the photos we say!

