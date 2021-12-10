A new study reveals that in 2021 we have spent more on apps and games than ever.

The year 2021 has broken all the records in terms of spending on applications that iOS and Android users have made. With a growth of 20% compared to the 2020 data, the users have spent a whopping $ 133 billion on the App Store and Google Play in 2021, in 2020 the figure reached 115,000 million.

According to the study carried out by Sensor Tower, the mobile application market continues to grow every year and has broken a new record in terms of user spending. The report includes data from both the App Store and Google Play, and again shows the leadership of the Apple store in terms of revenue.

Despite the fact that Android dominates the market share, users spent less on the Google Play store than iOS users on the App Store. The App Store almost doubles the revenue of Google Play despite having far fewer users.

“Globally, consumer spending on the App Store will reach $ 85.1 billion, a 17.7 percent year-over-year growth from $ 72.3 billion in 2020. Although users have spent less on Google Play, this platform will see more growth year-over-year, rising 23.5% to $ 47.9 billion from $ 38.8 billion in 2020. Spending for the two platforms relative to each other remains the same as in 2020, with the App Store seeing around $ 38.8 billion. 1.8 times the revenue of Google’s market“.

These are the most downloaded games and apps of 2021

TikTok has been the most downloaded application in the App Store during the year 2021. In Google playHowever, the most downloaded app has been Facebook. In addition, games are the ones that have generated the most revenue of the total, accounting for 61.5% of iOS revenue and 78% of revenue on Google Play, being PUBG Mobile the game that has generated the most income.

