It is said that the ideal for Apple would be a scenery for early next year in which the 27-inch iMac with Intel disappears from its catalog to make way for a version of at least 32 inches with Apple Silicon and a form factor similar to the 24, although with more sober colors. However, the ideal may not turn out to be the real thing.

The crisis in the sector would make things difficult

In general, the production of new equipment for Apple and the rest of the big brands is being very complex due to the component crisis that is being experienced. This is something that they already assume from the beginning, but that will not stop disrupting their plans. Regarding the screen, practically all the leaks pointed to that mentioned 32-inch size, however the latest reports from Asian media pointed rather to that I would still be 27 inches.

The reason for this change could not only be due to production problems, but also in not overshadowing the Pro Display XDR that the company has been selling since 2019. Although in view of its price and that in the end, yes or yes a Mac is needed to make it work, this could not be entirely the explanation. Be that as it may, nowadays there are many doubts about knowing how big it will be.