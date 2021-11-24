This year we have seen a brand new renewal of the small iMac, going from 21.5 to 24 inches, integrating an M1 chip and a totally different form factor than what has been seen in the last decade. The next to go through sheet metal and paint will be the 27-inch, although precisely its screen could be generating headaches at Apple, given the contradictions between the different leaks known to date.
It is said that the ideal for Apple would be a scenery for early next year in which the 27-inch iMac with Intel disappears from its catalog to make way for a version of at least 32 inches with Apple Silicon and a form factor similar to the 24, although with more sober colors. However, the ideal may not turn out to be the real thing.
The crisis in the sector would make things difficult
In general, the production of new equipment for Apple and the rest of the big brands is being very complex due to the component crisis that is being experienced. This is something that they already assume from the beginning, but that will not stop disrupting their plans. Regarding the screen, practically all the leaks pointed to that mentioned 32-inch size, however the latest reports from Asian media pointed rather to that I would still be 27 inches.
The reason for this change could not only be due to production problems, but also in not overshadowing the Pro Display XDR that the company has been selling since 2019. Although in view of its price and that in the end, yes or yes a Mac is needed to make it work, this could not be entirely the explanation. Be that as it may, nowadays there are many doubts about knowing how big it will be.
What it does seem is that these iMac will drink a lot from the 2021 MacBook Pro and not only in the chips, since it probably carries the M1 Pro and M1 Max, but also from the screen technology. It is hoped that they could incorporate miniLED panels and 120 Hz refresh rate, being clearly a device with a screen of premium category.
When will we get out of doubts?
The million dollar question, which in the end is the same as when it will be released, remains without an official answer. If you are already somewhat in the news about Apple, you will know that the company does not reveal device launches until its own presentation. It is not known if it will be in a special event or via a press release, but everything indicates that March or April will be the chosen months.
The aforementioned crisis in the sector could also derail these plans, but in principle it is the roadmap that they have marked in Cupertino as predicted on several occasions by ‘gurus’ such as Minch-Chi Kuo, Mark Gurman or Jon Prosser. In any case, it is expected that in previous months new information will be happening that will investigate something more in the specifications of the screen and, finally, we can resolve the doubts that are being generated at the moment.