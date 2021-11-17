The wardrobe change arrived a few weeks ago (if you have finished doing it) and it is possible that with it the chaos settled in your day to day – you are not alone. Keeping clothes tidy is not easy, although they exist gadgets They help make it easier. However, when it comes to ordering our shoes, everything is more complicated: either due to lack of space or not knowing how to put them, many times we have them piled up in a corner. Ikea proposes us a simple shoe rack that is causing a furor and for only 3 euros.

The simplest and cheapest shoe rack of the moment

It responds to the name of Grejig, it is for sale for 3 euros and its simplicity makes you fall in love. It is so practical that it is perfect to place it in the entrance of the house as well as inside the closet. In addition, as it is foldable, it can be stored very easily and without taking up space.





This shoe rack / shelf fits three pairs of shoes, and can stack up to three units – one on top of the other.

A hanging version

Another Ikea design that you also like is Stuk, a hanging shoe rack with 16 pockets that allows you to store shoes and other medium-sized objects. It includes a hook and is accompanied by a grid-type pattern.





This model is available for 6 euros.

Leaving the shoes in sight

If you love your shoes so much that you want to show them as part of the decoration, these models might interest you. The first responds to the name of Tjusig, a versatile design that can be used as much as to hang jackets, caps or accessories, and even leave shoes tidy.





In addition, we find this model with the unpronounceable name Mackapär, with a simple white design. It allows to put one or to stack several depending on the shoes that we need to place.





Hide shoes easily

Trones is a shoe rack that can also function as a storage unit. Black in color, this is a shallow solution ideal for small entrances.





Photos | Ikea