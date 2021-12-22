The ideal quality / price professional gaming chair to play for hours for 170 euros

When you have game sessions that are going to last for several hours Ideally, you have a gaming chair with an ergonomic design that offers you convenience and comfort. It is also ideal to find one that has a good value for money, that is, that is accessible and that has a very good quality close to premium, an example of such a product is this chair Newskill Kitsune with a price of 170 euros.

It may seem like not, but when you spend many hours sitting in the wrong position this usually takes its toll later on, not just lower back problems but constant neck pain and poor posture. That is why a chair like this that will offer you a correct posture will not only help you avoid those pains, but if you already have them, these will be alleviated and disappear over time.

The Newskill Kitsune gaming chair features cushions that provide excellent lumbar and trapezoidal support so you will avoid having an overload on your back and neck. It is an excellent product to pamper your back, few things are more painful and annoying than back pain due to poor posture.

Thanks to its ergonomic design the chair conforms to the natural curvatures of your backWhatever your figure, she will adapt to you so that you feel comfortable and comfortable. On the other hand, both the seat and the backrest are made with a superior quality padding so that you feel like on a cloud, like Son Goku’s flying cloud.

Last updated on 2020-12-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The chair has a padded wrist rest that will allow you to have total control over the mouse or even the command of your console without giving up being in the best possible comfort. What’s more you can adjust the height and angle the same so that it adapts to your movements and does not waste time in being in comfort while playing or working, this chair is also perfect for work in an office.

Another aspect that also you can adjust the angle of the chair so that you are straight or recline it up to 180 ° to be in a resting position. As you can see, it is a chair that will offer you comfort and convenience, that you can adjust according to your body and needs, that you can use as a gaming chair but also as an office chair, and a chair this versatile for 170 euros it’s a great buy.

Last updated on 2020-12-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.