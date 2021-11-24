In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Active noise cancellation is all the rage, and the Huawei FreeBuds Studio with high-definition audio has one of the best. They cost 299 euros but have dropped … to 139 euros!

Great occasion to enjoy studio-quality sound and one of the best noise cancellation, without breaking the budget.

The Huawei Freebuds Studio Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones they have a discount of 53%. They only cost 139.99 euros on Amazon, in gold color. If you want them in black, you have them in the official Huawei store for 149 euros.

Are some excellent professional quality wireless headphones, with a very elegant and comfortable design. And light: they only weigh 260 grams.



These wireless headphones offer what is surely the best noise cancellation of the moment, with several different modes and L2HC codec.

Thanks to their 6 microphones, they have one of the most effective noise cancellation systems. They also have several modes of use that allow ambient noise to pass through, or enhance voices.

They connect through Bluetooh 5.2, and boast of a dual antenna design that strengthens the signal, which allows you to maintain the connection even if you hide the mobile in your pocket or in a bag or backpack.

its studio-quality 40mm driver It offers a frequency range from 4 Hz to 48 kHz, guaranteeing a high quality sound, and very balanced.

It’s compatible with the high definition L2HC codec, but you must bear in mind that this codec is only available if you use a Huawei mobile.

Another important feature of these headphones the thing is can connect to two devices at the same time. So you can be listening to TV and mobile at the same time, without disturbing anyone.

In addition, from the app you can select a low latency gaming mode.

In the autonomy section, they offer 24 hours of music without noise cancellation, and 20 hours when we have this function activated.

They fully recharge in an hour, but 10 minutes is enough to get 8 hours of music, thanks to fast charging by USB Type C.

If you want to know more, we recommend our review of the Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones.

