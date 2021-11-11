In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Oxygen measurement, pulse control at all times and a battery for two weeks of use, the Huawei Band 6 is a bargain with the offer that lowers its price to 39 euros.

If you are looking for a smart accessory for both sports and daily use, but you don’t want to invest too much in a smart watch, you can opt for a smart bracelet.

Huawei has been betting on this type of accessories for a long time.



Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

In fact, it has a most interesting line. In this range of products we find both watches and bracelets, the latter being the ones that interest us and, especially the Huawei Band 6.

Before talking about the characteristics that place the Huawei Band 6 As one of the best bracelets for sports, first you have to talk about its price. Huawei’s offer the reduction up to 39 euros.

These are the features and specifications of the Huawei Band 6.

The screen is AMOLED and has a diagonal of 1.47 thanks to the rectangular format that it boasts. By having this panel technology the colors will be much more vivid and, in addition, there will be greater contrast.

Being also designed to do sports with it on, Huawei has integrated 96 training modes along with scientific advice and evaluations to control the type of exercise that is being carried out.

The sensors that it boasts are a heart rate sensor that is capable of continuously measuring the pulsations, but it is not the only one since a sensor that measures the concentration of oxygen in the blood also makes an appearance.

Yes, the Huawei Band 6 It can not only measure blood oxygen concentration and heart rate; You can also do a sleep analysis. This sleep analysis is done thanks to the use of Huawei TrueSleep 2.0.

And, is that, this bracelet is capable of recognizing the four phases of sleep and is capable of offering more than 200 suggestions to improve both the quantity and quality of sleep. Another strong point is the battery or, rather, the autonomy.

The Huawei Band 6 is capable of offering a range of up to two weeks of use. Being able to last so long the task of charging the bracelet does not become something tedious, but to improve the experience it has fast charging.