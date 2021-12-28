Aito M5. This is the name of the new model that the Chinese electronics giant has just presented in society. Huawei and Seres have launched a new specific brand to market their new models, which will arrive in China in 2022. The first is an extended-range electric SUV that is very attractive inside and out.

Huawei and Seres have founded a new brand to market the fruits of their agreement. If a few months ago, taking advantage of the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, the electronics giant presented a relogotyping of the SF5 Seres, now both are back to the fray with a double premiere. The first big news is the premiere of the new Aito brand, a brand with an added meaning: «Adding Intelligence to Auto».

The second novelty is a new model for the new brand. A very attractive SUV but it is not completely new since It is again a modified variant of the Seres SF5, a model that in Spain is sold as DFSK Seres SF5. Thus, the M5 is new because the silhouette, front and rear are completely new and different from the known models on which it is based. Aito M5. And the first thing that attracts your attention is the lateral shape, nailed to that of the Porsche Macan.

The Huawei Aito M5 is a Chinese reproduction of the Porsche Macan

The Huawei Aito M5 offers a sporty design and high technology

The Chinese SUV has the typical proportions of a D-segment model, with a wheelbase of 2.88 meters and a length of 4.77 meters long, being 70 millimeters longer than the SF5. From the front, it stands out for the large and ragged headlights, the generous mounting of tires and alloy wheels and the rear light clusters that occupy the entire tailgate and offer a design as distinctive as those of the Porsche model.

Inside, the new M5 has a very spacious and bright interior, which highlights the 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, of course with a Huawei operating system. Behind the wheel, the instrument cluster is also a 10.4 inch digital display, while the elevated transmission tunnel is hollow. The Chinese have also paid special attention to driver safety, mounting a special camera on the left pillar of the windshield, monitoring the driver’s attitude at all times.

On sale in February 2022, the Aito M5 will be offered with two versions of the ‘DriveOne’ propulsion system, rear-wheel drive – with a maximum power 204 hp electric motor – and four-wheel drive with a second engine electric on the front axle that adds a little more power, 224 hp. In total, the second option will have a total maximum power of 428 hp. The firm has prepared a Performance version with no less than 496 CV of power. The M5 also has a four-cylinder 1.5-liter turbo engine that offers a power of 125 hp, although only It works as a generator to recharge the 40 kWh battery pack. In total, the autonomy amounts to 1,195 kilometers.