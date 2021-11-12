After a long process, the selected pages of the 2021 National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residences (ENARM) were finally published. Since then, several annoyances have been presented among the young people who presented the test. In particular, it is mentioned that the initial promise to increase the available places was not fulfilled. Although in the case of those who did get a place, now is the time to think about the next step. With this in mind, it is now time to know the hospitals that will receive more doctors to do their specialty.

Young people feel cheated

In the first instance, it should be pointed out that some deficiencies persist and everything has its origin in a bulletin published by the Ministry of Health (SSa). It was clearly mentioned that on this occasion there would be 30 thousand places available. The objective is to continue fighting the deficit of specialists that exists in our country.

The problem was generated when looking at the pages accepted in the ENARM 2021. Based on what was announced by the Inter-Institutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) Only 17,940 places were offered for the training of Mexican and foreign doctors. In this way, it means that there are still a little more than 12 thousand to achieve what was promised.

What’s next for those who passed ENARM 2021?

But while the mobilizations already begin among those who feel cheated, the process also continues for those who they got a place. Now is the difficult time to select the hospital in which you want to do the specialty to start courses on March 1, 2022. Each one offers advantages and aspects that may be adverse. Although when it comes to the list of hospitals that will receive more doctors for the next cycle, the list is as follows:

Spanish Hospital – 62

ABC Medical Center – 44

Civil Hospital of Culiacán – Autonomous University of Sinaloa – 37

Southern Medical Clinic Foundation – 36

Puebla University Hospital – BUAP – 35

The information was taken from the statistics of the CIFRHS and a clarification is that hospitals of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) or the Ministry of Health (ISSSTE) were not taken into account ( SSa). The reason is because the disaggregated data does not appear on any of them.

The information offered indicates that in the case of the IMSS it will receive 9,040 new residents but it is not explained how they will be distributed among its units. While in the ISSSTE there will be 1,936 students in training and in the SSa there will be 4,251.