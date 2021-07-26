Pay attention

When we feel insecure it is common to want to hide, to take it out on someone else, to become square people so that everyone is wrong or we try to control others. However, there is also a healthy way to deal with insecurities, and that is what we will learn now. The key is to learn to be comfortable in uncertainty.

Notice when you feel insecure, and instead of doing something about it, stand there for a moment. Take a look at how your body feels, what makes you want to do (judge someone, procrastinate, comfort yourself, distract yourself). Just explore the feeling. This is going to sound weird, but relax into that feeling. Let it be with you and receive it with curiosity. Remember that the world is not destroying itself.

Gratitude

Try to find joy and gratitude for being in this state and being able to witness the beauty that is hidden in chaos. Find the beauty of being able to live your insecurity, and watch it as an experience rather than a problem. Remember that insecurity is very normal, and you decide how to receive it. And in that sense, it is healthier to see it as part of the human experience rather than a reason to panic.

Take care of your needs

Once you are comfortable with your insecurity ask yourself, where does it come from? What are you not giving yourself? Taking care of yourself helps you fight negative thoughts about yourself. Basic ways to take care of yourself are eating well, disconnecting from the internet, doing your favorite exercise, and most importantly: being cool with yourself and stop criticizing yourself.

Question your negative thoughts

It’s easy to be hard on ourselves and flail ourselves over our mistakes. But not because it’s easy is okay. Try to counteract your negative thoughts as you are having them. Forgive yourself and understand that your mistakes or what you don’t like about yourself do not define you as a person. Focus on what you learn in each situation.

Be proactive

Do you want to improve your self-esteem? Has navigating with your insecurities made you understand, from a self-pitying place, how you can grow as a person? In small steps, get down to work: read what you have to read, go to therapy, take classes, exercise. Walk slowly but steadily to a better place.