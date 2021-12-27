The growth of the podcast and its marketing opportunity

The podcast have proven to be content of interest to users, so it will also continue to grow in the marketing.

With the passage of time and the arrival of the new technological era, different platforms digital They have proven to dominate in terms of relevance for a considerable number of people around the world, thanks to the fact that they allow them to enjoy hours of content that can accompany them in their day to day in various activities together with their favorite creators. Among one of the relatively “new” offers in terms of content digital refers are the podcast, a type of digital audio files (generally) of long duration, something similar to radio but with previously recorded content (not live) and with a more specific niche.

It is becoming more and more common to find new creators who have chosen to join this type of content, thanks to the fact that over time it has become more relevant, in addition to being a relatively simpler job compared to other audiovisual offers , since in this it is enough to have a previously worked script, a quality microphone and an audio editor (among other specifications).

According to figures from Statista it is estimated that today they are approximately 621 million people who listen to podcasts around the world, a figure that this year increased more than 88 million users compared to 2020, in addition to that this number is expected to grow constantly to reach 974 million in 2026.

Nowadays different platforms allow creators from podcast (and various brands) take advantage of these spaces to perform marketing strategies, including iVoox, Spotify. SoundCloud, TineIn, MixCloud, Spreaker, Anchor. Having a high number of platforms to choose and millions of followers in these contents, this should certainly be considered to be a new strategy to be implemented by marketing professionals, which could benefit considerably.

According to Edison Research, the majority of listeners of this content are between 18 and 54 years old, with similar audiences in terms of men and women, so these can considerably help brands to reach a wide number of niches different, ideal for drive the growth of any product or service.

Similarly, an investigation carried out by Interactive Advertising Bureau mentions that about two-thirds of the listeners of these podcasts interact with the show and visit the website or even choose to make a purchase from a specific brand after having heard it on the show, so it would be worth implementing this content in the strategies of companies.

Because this type of content uses a sense to be consumed (the ear), its consumption is relatively easy, which can accompany the user in their daily activities, or simply to relax; In addition, podcasts provide the opportunity for the user or consumer to feel more connected and identified with our brands through the creation of a closer relationship between the communicator and his audience, developing over time a greater connection between consumer / brand.

Brands have a considerable opportunity to create greater loyalty with users if they join the world of podcast, in addition to raising their brand equity and digital presence.