The French omelette is a simple and very tasty dish, but it can be quite staining if you do not turn it correctly. Unless you use this trick …

When you are in a hurry and want to enjoy a quick but tasty dinner, many people turn to the infallible French omelette.

It is very simple to prepare, and you only need a couple of minutes. But it requires using a frying pan, heating the oil and, the most complicated: turn the tortilla.

Some they use a plate that they put on the pan so that when it is turned over, the tortilla falls onto the plate. But most likely, part of the liquid egg will drain, and eventually end up on the floor, or on the stove, or glass ceramic.



The most expert dare to flip it in the air, but chances are that it won’t fall where it should.

And then there are the newbies, who end up surrendering to the impossibility of turning it over without making a mess, and instead of a tortilla they settle for a scrambled egg…

Luckily, we will explain a viral trick to cook a French omelette without a pan, without oil, and without staining. And no, you don’t have to use the microwave …

The key element is a plastic food storage bag. You simply have to put a couple of eggs without the shell inside, close it, and mix them by hand to beat them.

Next put in the bag the filling that you want to include in the tortilla, to suit the consumer: grated cheese, chopped pepper, tomato, bacon, chicken … whatever you want!

Knead the bag again, to mix all the ingredients.

And here is the cool trick: Put the bag in boiling water for 12-13 minutes. In this video from Allrecipes you have the whole process:

You will have to adjust the time according to the size and ingredients of your omelette. If it comes out with liquid, leave it longer. You will end up getting the point.

It is done! A delicious French omelette without pan, without oil, without staining, with the advantage that you can prepare 5 or 6 tortillas at the same time, depending on the bags that fit in the saucepan with water.

Do you dare to try it?