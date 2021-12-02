Yesterday the macOS 12.1 beta 4 for developers.During these two weeks without betas, Apple has had time to introduce some improvements in this version, although unfortunately the Universal Control still without a trace. Considering that 6 months have passed since its announcement, there are those who are beginning to get impatient.
What’s new and improvements in macOS 12.1 beta 4
Although it is still too early to know if there is any more relevant news, the truth is that everything indicates that broadly speaking we continue to find the same as in previous betas. Although, as they have detailed from some specialized forums, it is solve various bugs more or less important and that, since macOS Monterey was launched, have generated real headaches.
See for example the touch-to-click issue on MacBooks, which prevented this action from being carried out in most cases. It was not being a generalized or even continuous failure, but it was patent and in this new beta it seems to be completely solved. Of course, there is no trace of solution to the problems that cause the Mac to freeze when making group video calls in FaceTime.
We remember that the possibility of share screen with FaceTime on Mac It is one of the great novelties that this version will have, as we saw in previous betas. Included within this, is SharePlay, which is that function that allows you to play multimedia content from various apps such as Apple TV +, Apple Music or Twitch simultaneously during a video call, even unifying its playback controls.
When will this version be officially ready?
You never know with Apple, and the fact is that software launches are not always announced in advance nor are the same guidelines always followed. It would be weird if it took too long, so this first fortnight of Decemberto be the ideal one. A launch after this would be to get into the middle of Christmas, when precisely a large part of the Apple team is resting. Delaying it to January does not seem like an option either, although we have already seen the odd version that has been in beta for several months.
It should be noted that, except for surprise, this will accompany iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.2, and tvOS 15.2, versions that are also in beta. Of course, these have not received a new version for two weeks, so it is likely that even today we could see the launch of their respective fourth versions.