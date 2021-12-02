What’s new and improvements in macOS 12.1 beta 4

Although it is still too early to know if there is any more relevant news, the truth is that everything indicates that broadly speaking we continue to find the same as in previous betas. Although, as they have detailed from some specialized forums, it is solve various bugs more or less important and that, since macOS Monterey was launched, have generated real headaches.

See for example the touch-to-click issue on MacBooks, which prevented this action from being carried out in most cases. It was not being a generalized or even continuous failure, but it was patent and in this new beta it seems to be completely solved. Of course, there is no trace of solution to the problems that cause the Mac to freeze when making group video calls in FaceTime.

We remember that the possibility of share screen with FaceTime on Mac It is one of the great novelties that this version will have, as we saw in previous betas. Included within this, is SharePlay, which is that function that allows you to play multimedia content from various apps such as Apple TV +, Apple Music or Twitch simultaneously during a video call, even unifying its playback controls.