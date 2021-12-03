In the press conference held today of an extraordinary Council of Ministries, the person in charge of Labor, Minister Yolanda Díaz has given some more detail on the draft law of the employment law that has been approved.

The great novelty of this regulation is that the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) will become the new Spanish Employment Agency with new technologies that they want streamline relations between companies with vacancies and job seekers, as we had detailed a few days ago.

It was already known that the government would have its own portal for job offers, in the purest Infojobs style, of a public nature and where offers would be presented for both the public and private sectors.

Today it has been detailed that the government “will have to be informed of all vacancies in the companies“, which means that companies will have an obligation to share with this office when they are looking to expand their workforce or fill vacancies. In any case, there are no planned fines or penalties for those who do not do so. At least for now , with the current draft law.

According to the Minister, the objective is not to interfere in the search process for companies’ candidates, but rather to achieve a centralized system that makes the information on how many vacant positions more visible there is in the country. And at the same time facilitate the process of finding job seekers with those open positions.

The labor minister also says that this job portal asking companies to report their vacancies will also give the government a much broader idea of what exactly are companies looking for, thanks to the description made of the people they are looking for. This information can be used to focus on the training of professionals.

More counselors and tutors

This portal that is proposed, will be accompanied by other resources. When a job seeker who goes to the public employment office will be able to access various rights created to help job placement. For example, a reference tutor, personalized training and insertion itineraries or a minimum quota of job offers per year, as it appeared in the latest draft of the law.

In the information provided today, it is suggested that there must be 7,000 tutors or counselors who serve a million people. There are currently 3,000 counselors.