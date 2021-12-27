The government has a plan to streamline labor inspections. The idea is to use software that will be supported by tools such as artificial intelligence and massive data analysis. Social Security will begin to use this software as of next Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Among the most outstanding features expected from this tool, find the automatic detection of the most frequent bad practices of some companies and the issuance of sanctioning acts.

As reported by El País, this measure is within the Strategic Plan of the Labor and Social Security Inspection (ITSS). Although the Ministry of Labor and Social Security has not yet specified what will be the actions of the labor inspectors that will be automated, This measure is causing some unease in national companies, especially when knowing that since last October 1 the amounts of the sanctions increased by 20%.

A tool to streamline the inspection process

Experts estimate that this tool will have the power to track down the most common errors, such as the registration or cancellation of employees in Social Security, records in contracts, or non-compliance with working hours. Thus, the use of this software will decongest the inspection work of the most basic tasks for human labor to take on ‘more complex’ issues. However, we will have to wait for the Government to clarify all the details to confirm the task of this tool.

Detecting fraud in a faster way is one of the main objectives of this tool, being able to speed up the work of labor inspectors. If a sanction is detected through this software, companies will have the possibility to claim in case they consider that the computer program has erred in its analysis. In this way, a labor inspector will be in charge of reviewing the request. However, if this happens, the company will not be able to reduce your penalty if the payment is made within a short period of time.

Although its incorporation comes into force as soon as the year begins, El País indicates that the tool may not be fully operational for a few months. This software enters as one of the measures that the Government has for the digitization of several of the procedures by the Social Security. All of them are listed in the BOE.