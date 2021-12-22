One of the obstacles in the way of the expansion of the electric car is the poor service offered by many charging points. The Government of Spain intends to improve that.

The Government of Spain has approved the proposal of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), through a Royal Decree aimed at digitizing electricity distribution networks and promoting the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles on public roads.

Said proposal has been endowed with 525 million euros belonging to the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR), money that distribution companies will receive in proportion to their representativeness from now until 2023.

The keys to this plan are the following:

Provide intelligence to the electrical system. Implementation of digital tools. Digitization of distribution networks.

According to the Government, the first point “It is key to integrating distributed renewable energy, storage systems and flexibility tools, such as aggregation and demand management”.

For its part, the second point implies that companies will have to implement digital tools to improve customer service, including an electronic office to manage self-consumption files and recharging points

Finally, the third point refers to the digitalization of distribution networks as part of the facilitation plan of the PERTE for Renewable Energies, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage.

74% renewable energy

One of the keys to the success of the electric vehicle in environmental matters is the establishment of a recharging network with green energy, which significantly reduces the carbon footprint of this type of mobility.

The National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) predicts that renewable energies will cover 74% of electricity demand in 2030. “To achieve this, the electrical system must be transformed, from its current centralized and unidirectional design, to a distributed, multidirectional, intelligent and flexible one, thanks to the digitization of networks, storage systems and the aggregation and management of demand” , says the Government.

In addition, the executive states that «The Royal Decree also contributes to economic recovery, thanks to the ability to carry electricity distribution over the rest of the economy, which maintains tens of thousands of jobs and supports a relevant industrial chain, with a very important weight of Spanish companies “.

The digitalization of the distribution networks is included in the Project Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation of Renewable Energies, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage (PERTE ERHA), which will channel more than 16.3 billion in the coming years to adapt the energy system and strengthen the Spanish leadership position in the field of clean energy.