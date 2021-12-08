Despite the fact that in August of this year it was confirmed that Gmail was a privacy nightmare, Google’s mail service is, most likely, the most popular and used around the globe. Now the iOS app has been finally updated and from today onwards you can make and join one-to-one calls from Google Chat available within the application itself.

Until now, Gmail users on iOS and Android could join calls from the app, but for this they first needed to receive an invitation through Google Meet. However, this update announced since Google blog It would make this tedious process much more direct and, just by touching the icons in the upper right part of the screen, you will have the option of making video calls or voice calls to your chats.

Although you can select “Join a call” from the Google chat application, you will be redirected to the Gmail application, where the call will be made. If you don’t have the Gmail app on your device, you will be asked to download it through the Google Play Store or the App Store. When this feature is available for the Google Chat mobile app, we’ll let you know on the Google Workspace update blog.

This is the new Gmail widget for iPhone

On the other hand, if you usually make calls from the Google Chat application, you will be automatically redirected to the Gmail application. This has been done by Google to unify the system a little more and make Gmail the nerve center of all its operations in the future.

Gmail is increasingly expanding its communication services. The email box now occupies only one tab within the Gmail application, the others belonging to Google Chat, Spaces and Meet. Each of these will allow us to carry out different operations and communicate in a different way with our contacts.

If you have a Google Workspace, G Suite, or personal Google account, the update should be arriving on your device in no time –or quite possibly it will already be available-.

