It is not that Gengar is one of the cutest Pokémon in video games or anime, as any of the initials could be, among many others, but this ghost pokemon is one of the most popular among fans and has all kinds of merchandising, from an armchair, to a new plush in its Gigamax shape with which you can even take a good nap. If you’re not afraid to stick your head in his wide open mouth, of course.

Specifically, this large Gengar plush in its Gigamax form is part of a contest organized by Pokémon related to Ash’s Gengar in Pokémon Journeys. Five copies of this plush will be raffled, but it seems that it will also be possible independently in stores specializing in merchandising and Japanese items.

As you can see in these first images, the Gengar plush in Gigamax form is anything but “kawaii” with that wide open mouth, the raised arms, the red eyes and the demonic cloud on his forehead. Without a doubt, a face of few friends, but that ghostly aspect has always been a hallmark of this Pokémon and it enchants the fans. Also, in that big open mouth one can take a nap leaning on Gengar’s tongue, super comfortable. The only thing that can happen is that you have a nightmare and not a pretty dream.

With ten inches tall and twelve wide, this Gengar plush is making it big in Japan, it is unknown if it will arrive in the west soon. Meanwhile, Gengar has dozens and dozens of merchandise available for collector lovers of Pokémon. They are one of the most demanded by fans. Tell us, is Gengar one of your favorite Pokémon?

