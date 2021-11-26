The only thing we can think about this week is him Black friday. This combo of words is on every corner and the discounts it offers can be the most succulent. Sometimes, Taking advantage of the offers can be a great idea to give ourselves the coat that we like so much or to remind our partner or closest family member that the Three Wise Men are very close (and that a gift in the form of leather ankle boots does not usually fail).

We traveled through the Cortefiel, Woman’secret, Springfield and Pedro del Hierro catalogs to select those pieces that we would like to see waiting for us under the Christmas tree. And that, of course, are discounted.

Cortefiel

Cortefiel is one of our reference firms when we look for quality garments at a relatively reasonable price. In this case, we opted for a camel coat, a wardrobe staple, or ankle boots cowboy of skin that will save us throughout the year.





We started with a detachable collar long coat in lightweight camel-colored fabric. With a straight and long silhouette, it is a classic that does not have an expiration date. 129 euros , 99.99 euros.

Coat with detachable collar





This tweed vest with frayed lapels in white includes a tie belt in the same fabric. 69.99 euros , 49.99 euros.





This roll-neck diagonal braid jumper we love it because of the yellow color that it dyes. It is also blank. 59.99 euros , 39.99 euros.

Diagonal braids sweater





We jump to trousers made of fancy fabric Featuring a wide leg cut and a high rise. It has tweezers on the back. 119 euros , 71 euros.





This cowboy-style low ankle boot in black nappa leather features a comfortable 8 centimeter heel and it has covered elastic on the sides. A classic in the closet of shoe lovers. 109 euros , 79.99 euros.

Low leather cowboy ankle boots

Springfield

In a more economical line we find the proposals of Springfield. The fur-lined coat has completely fallen in love with us, but close by is the beautiful blue sweater with pearl applications or the brown corduroy trousers with a silhouette wide leg.





First, a soft coat, with two pockets on the sides, button closure and hair on collar, cuffs and hem. A garment that you want to hug all the time. 69.99 euros , 48.99 euros.





One of our favorites is this blue long-sleeved jumper with lantern sleeves, a round neckline, fitted cuffs with ribbing and pearl applications. 39.99 euros , 27.99 euros.

Openwork sweater with pearls





Those who prefer a sweater in neutral tones can opt for this vanilla color model with long sleeves and a round neckline. Contains wool in its composition. 49.99 euros , 34.99 euros.





These high-waisted, soft-touch pants with pockets on the front stands out for its bell leg. An ideal model to wear with a white blouse. 45.99 euros , 32.19 euros.





The leather effect leggings are ideal to combine with a long knit sweater. This black model is a full-fledged basic. 29.99 euros , 20.99 euros.

Faux leather legging trousers





Finally in Springfield, some nice high-heeled ankle boots made with split leather. The height of the heel aims to be very comfortable: 4 centimeters. 59.99 euros , 41.99 euros.

Cowboy split leather ankle boots

Pedro del Hierro

There are two garments that have been love at first sight: a red coat and a ruffled polka dot shirt. Pedro del Hierro has the ideal garments for women who love classic designs with a touch of trend.





Fans of fur coats can add this hooded faux mouton coat, pockets on the sides and matching metal furrier closures. It is also in brown. 289 euros , 202 euros.

Mouton hooded coat





If your favorite color is red, you will surely fall in love with this bathrobe cut coat with front pockets. It has wool in its composition. 389 euros , 233 euros.

Long double-face wrap coat.





Versatile, minimalist and comfortable: this is this knitted dress with a perkins neckline and a midi length. 189 euros , 94 euros.

Knit dress with midi length





Lovers of blouses, you have a date with this design in crepe with a polka dot print and ruffles on the neck and shoulders. Makeup foundation and maroon polka dots marry perfectly. 129 euros , 64 euros.

Printed ruffle blouse





Among the shirts that we like the most, this model stands out made of gray 100% cotton denim. 99.90 euros , 49 euros.

100% cotton denim shirt





There is nothing more wintery than wearing UGGs. The brand sells on the Pedro del Hierro website. Among all the models, we keep the boot classic clear mini. It has a design with water repellent materials. 169 euros , 135.20 euros.

Women’secret

Finally, we talk about everything adorable that it proposes Women’secret to be at home. Harry Potter pajamas have conquered us (as good lovers that we are of the saga of books and movies), but the clogs with hair aim to be our best friends in winter.





Giving a Harry Potter fan is easy: you can bet on these long pajamas with long sleeves and round neck in ivory. Made of fleece to stay warm. 36.99 euros , 26.99 euros.

Harry Potter fleece pajamas





If you are not a Harry Potter lover, but you are a Disney lover, write this down Cruella de Vil fleece pajamas. 36.99 euros , 21.99 euros.

Cruella de Vil fleece pajamas gray





Sheep is one of the tissues top of winter and this Mickey Mouse robe promises to be our faithful companion. 34.99 euros , 25.99 euros.

Mickey Mouse shearling robe





Finally, some gray clogs lined with soft fur. 19.99 euros , 9.99 euros.

Gray clog-style sneaker





