Robotics has been advancing for more than two decades towards a goal in which its creations are truly interesting tools for humanity. Right now there are several promising projects, but none are as special as Ameca.

British robotics company Engineered Arts has teased its new humanoid robot ahead of its full unveiling next year, and the teaser is as incredible as it is disturbing.

Ameca presents itself as the most advanced human-shaped robot in the world And just by looking at the robot’s face we can assure you that although it seems advanced, it also has a terrifying point that can make more than one sleepless.

Engineering Arts is building Ameca to offer a platform of robotic technologies, seeking to offer the ideal human-shaped vehicle for the development of human-like artificial intelligence.

Its hardware and software are modular, so customers can buy just one head or one arm, for example, depending on the application they are going to give it in their projects.

Part of the package is human-like facial expressions, which the company hopes they will allow Ameca to quickly establish a relationship with anyone, bridging the gap between humans and the digital world.

The videos offer a first look at Ameca where we see the robot wake up, stretch its joints and gaze in awe at the world around it.

The expressions and gestures are incredibly natural and, at first glance, we could say that it is the most humane robotic creation we’ve ever seen.

We will have a better idea of ​​Ameca’s true capabilities when Engineered Arts present the robot on Las Vegas CES in January 2022, that is, in just one month. In the meantime, don’t panic, it’s just a robot.