Audi’s commitment to electrification at the highest level means practically never stopping for a moment. The brand with the four rings is with two electric in development for Europe and China, and the update of the e-tron. Now, the firm has confirmed the production of the future Audi Q8 e-tron in 2026 at its factory in Brussels.

That Audi intends to populate its entire model range with parallel electric variants is a reality. The firm has been taking advantage of the gaps you had in the offer to cover them, such as the two variants of the Q4 and if there was no space, you have created it especially as it did to fit the e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The two are now also in the process of renovation.

Two models that are manufactured exclusively in the factory that Audi maintains in Brussels and at full operating load, the e-tron since 2018 and the e-tron Sportback since 2020. Two electric SUVs that have not only been the first of Audi to join the market, but also have a more special condition, as they have been the ones who have contributed to the Brussels factory has reached its particular historical milestone with the production of eight million units since its inauguration in 1949.

The Audi e-tron Sportback is one of the electric models manufactured in Brussels

The Audi Q8 e-tron will be manufactured in Brussels, a luxury electric SUV

The one who has won the award of 8 million has been a unit of the Audi e-tron painted in color Glacier White metallic, a model that, together with its sporty version and the second bodywork, have totaled no less than 115,000 units since its debut on the assembly lines in Brussels. Great news for Audi, and for Markus Duesmann, CEO of the firm, who has visited the facilities also confirming a new electric for this factory, starting in 2026.

One of the first to arrive as a result of the new sustainable mobility strategy announced by Duesmann, which, from 2024, will all be electric and without the possibility of combustion options. The future model assigned to the Brussels factory will also be an SUV, the largest to be offered in the range, the Q8 e-tron. This model will be the true replacement for the current e-tron, a change in the plans of the German brand that we anticipate exclusively, as a result of the reorganization of the Q5 e-tron for China and Q6 e-tron for Europe.

Audi took control of the Brussels factory no less than 14 years ago. It was 2007 when those with the four rings were made with a headquarters outside of Germany and in a very strategic area where the Volkswagen Polo, Audi A1 and Audi A3 until three years ago it invested more than 600 million Euros to transform the factory into an electrical production headquarters. In the past, Volkswagen made units of the Beetle, Transporter – up to a thousand units of the Porsche 356 Convertible – and in the early 1980s four million of the Golf were also added.