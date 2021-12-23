After having had a beta period with more than 200,000 registered users, Human App has been launched in full format. This was announced by HUMAN Protocol, through a statement.

Human App is a web-based application that demonstrates how work published in the aforementioned protocol can be accessed and completed by distributed workforces.

“The HUMAN application is a gateway to the work processed in the Protocol. Users access it to complete data tagging tasks, earning HMT (the native token) for each successfully completed task. It is not only a functional product, but also a complete open source implementation that allows teams that build on HUMAN to quickly create their own solutions, “they said in the statement.

The beta period of the App registered more than 200,000 users, who will now automatically migrate to the release version.

Harjyot Singh, Chief Technology Officer at HUMAN Protocol, commented

“The HUMAN application shows what is possible thanks to the HUMAN Protocol: hundreds of thousands of users who complete their work on the same network through a simple interface that serves as an access point to the ´permissionless´ labor markets that allows the Protocol. We are delighted with the success of the beta and our community’s interest in it, and we are excited about the delivery of this important milestone. “

Ethereum and Polygon

The HUMAN app currently works on the Ethereum and Polygon networks, and work is underway to make it compatible with other major chains. Withdrawals are processed through the Polygon network, and users must enter a Matic wallet address to withdraw earned tokens.

Please note that only verified accounts can initiate withdrawals. Users can verify their account – and their identity – through Civic: a third-party identification solution that, once configured, can be linked to a user’s HUMAN App account.

“We want to illustrate the scope of the capabilities of the HUMAN Protocol. Imagine any use case that requires the input of millions of people, requested, verified and registered in a democratic and transparent way. This is the beginning of all that. What we have already done possible in the market for machine learning tagging we can do it elsewhere, and add to the variety and value of online tasks, “added Singh.

Over time, more tasks will be added to the application, covering a wider range of requirements.

Improvements are also being made to allow users to manage their reputation, set their job preferences, and detail their qualifications and background.

Interested users can join the HUMAN app and start earning money for completing simple tasks. Projects interested in the open source technology behind the HUMAN App can visit the GitHub page.

