Again, theHe is once again the protagonist of the latest leaks that come to us from China. This time, thereby unveiling a fairly premium design.

August could be the month in which we see the debut of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, a highly anticipated smartphone that could mark a before and after in the market, incorporating such advanced technologies as an under-screen selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, this would be its front design

As we can see below, the front panel of what appears to be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has been leaked online, unveiling a nearly frameless design along with a really important detail: the absence of holes to house the selfie camera.

Once again the fact that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will become the company’s first smartphone to feature an under-screen selfie camera, also adding a fairly premium curved corner design.

Beyond that, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is expected to bring with it the new Snapdragon 888 Plus, a 120W fast charge and other really interesting features, which undoubtedly they will place it as one of the most desired Xiaomi this year.