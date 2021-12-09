The Xiaomi 12 series seems to be just around the corner. Although, the company has not yet announced any details officially, everything indicates that it will be throughout this month of December when we know all the details of this new generation.

In the meantime, in China an image of the supposed Xiaomi 12 has been leaked again, this time revealing its front and with it an important aesthetic change with respect to the Xiaomi Mi 11 that will give it a more careful design.

This will be the front of the Xiaomi 12

If you remember, the debut of the Xiaomi Mi 11 generated some criticism around its corners. Unlike other terminals, this has a black area with a rounded shape, giving it a rather curious aspect, which even made all kinds of memes appear like the one we can see below these lines.

For its part, the Xiaomi 12, at least what this new leak shows us, will put aside this design for the corners, incorporating a more careful finish and without those small “ears” that in part ate us the screen display area in the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Also, according to this leak, Everything indicates that the Xiaomi 12 screen will be slightly reduced, going to have 6.5 inches and not the 6.67 inches that the company had us used to.

Via | MyDrivers