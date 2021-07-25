Today, pilots arrive very young to the Formula 1, but that does not prevent them from doing it with plenty of preparation despite the current testing limitations. The simulators and competition programs of the teams allow the great talents to arrive with their homework well done and with the only pending task of accumulating experience with the most sophisticated car on the international scene.

That, in the opinion of Fernando Alonso, allows talent to emerge and Formula 1 is in a sweet moment in terms of competitiveness and quality on the track.

“They have the talent, the training, the academies, the tools, and the engineers.”

«We are definitely in a good moment for the sport with the new generation. They have the talent, the preparation, the academies that help them throughout the different categories, they have the tools of the simulator, the engineers and very sophisticated tools when they get to Formula 1, ”says the Alpine driver.

However, the main differential factor is still the mechanic, so many of these talents cannot transform their potential into results if they do not have the right cars.

“We see it with Lando (Norris), for example, or George (Russell), both are young and talented, both fight for podiums and one does not score any points yet. That is a bit unfair when the car is so dominant, “laments Alonso.

Even Charles (Leclerc), in a way, when the Ferrari was winning, maybe I was at the top of that generation and now the car is not in that position. Everything is quite related to the car and it was also in the past, “reiterates the Spaniard.

Will that change with the arrival of the new cars in 2022?

