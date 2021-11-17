Look we like masks, we know that when the skin needs extra hydration and luminosity, there is no such thing as a good set-up with a facial mask and precisely for that reason, the device Foreo 2 UFO It seems to us a great investment to apply the masks, in a simple and fast way. The good news is that now in Amazon we can get it for much less.

It is a device with a technology capable of transforming the skin in just two minutes but very intense. Get the active ingredients of the mask are absorbed much better, which means that the benefits for the skin will be greater.





In addition, thanks to its great variety of functions, different results are obtained, such as the thermotherapy that helps to release the fat that accumulates in the pores, so the skin will be cleaner and more prepared, instead the cryotherapy helps reduce inflammation and minimizes pores; In addition, the device also has the pulsations T-Sonic one of the most relaxing functions since it massages and relaxes the facial muscles; and finally, the led lights that according to the color they will have a different action.





For example, the Red light has anti-aging function, blue perfect anti-acne, that of green color stain-resistant, instead you need extra light then orange light, skin with redness will use the yellow, for extra regeneration the purple and the White decongests and tones. It is certainly one of those gadgets of beauty to take into account, and more these days before Black Friday where we find better discounts. Price 279 now 209 euros.

FOREO UFO 2 The ultimate in full facials in 2 minutes

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Foreo