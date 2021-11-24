The team behind the Floki Inu (FLOKI) token -inspired by Elon Musk’s mascot of the same name- has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Italian soccer giant SSC Napoli.

SSC Napoli was founded in 1926 and is one of the most popular professional teams in Italy.. The historic club won its first Serie A title in 1987 led by the late world soccer icon Diego Maradona, and He is currently in the top spot in the league for the 2021-2022 season.

Here is SSC Napoli’s official tweet about the partnership with #FLOKI. Go and show them love, Vikings! https://t.co/cSfZxvkUCc – Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) November 23, 2021

According to a November 23 announcement from SSC Napoli, The Floki Inu logo, depicting a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Viking helmet, will be displayed on the back of Napoli jerseys and on LED billboards around the team’s stadium for the remainder of the current season.

Jay Cassano, an avid supporter of SSC Napoli and CEO of Cointelegraph, said he was “excited to see the club get more involved with the industry.” and emphasized the importance of cryptocurrency-related partnerships by professional sports as a path to mainstream adoption:

“We are seeing cryptocurrency companies and projects turning to sports whenever they can, from the NBA to the European soccer leagues. Presumably this is looking for further adoption. Leagues like Serie A and La Liga have been much more forgiving of crypto-sponsorships than, for example, the NFL. ”

Floki’s team adds SSC Napoli to its list of partner soccer clubs, which includes Kerala Blasters from the Indian Super League and Cádiz from Spanish LaLiga. Floki appears to be following a similar route to that of the large crypto exchange FTX, which has aggressively pursued numerous major sports associations in 2021.

SSC Napoli has not disclosed whether it is a multi-year sponsorship deal or how much Floki has spent on the association. Floki’s marketing department noted in the announcement that the move was part of the project’s ambitions to be the “best known and most widely used cryptocurrency in the world.”

Hey @cz_binance, if SSC Napoli beat your Lazio then @RealFlokiInu $ FLOKI gets a multipair quote on @binance … Determine the other side of the bet and I accept you! #BSC $ BNB #sponsorship vs #flokiinu #association

Floki’s team has been working on a “big marketing push” since late September, and the project stated that it had allocated $ 1.5 million to ad campaigns. Floki has focused on London as a key location, showing its brand on the city’s transport services, but the ads have been controversial and attracted the attention of the UK’s advertising watchdog, the ASA.

According to a BBC report on Nov. 19, the ASA said it was “reviewing a broad set of advertisements in this sector” to assess whether they violate advertising rules in relation to complex jargon and misleading information. Nevertheless, Floki Inu’s team said their ads were “legally authorized” and contained warnings about the volatility of crypto assets.

Earlier this month, Floki Inu’s team also signed an endorsement deal with boxing star and two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. As part of the promotion agreement, Fury will appear in the project’s next NFT game, called “Valhalla.”

The Ethereum-based token was launched in June this year, and Etherscan shows that there are around 49,461 FLOKI hodlers, with a fully diluted market capitalization of $ 1.8 billion.

In the last 24 hours, FLOKI’s price has risen by around 12% to $ 0.00018840 at the time of writing this article, with a trading volume that has reached $ 25.2 million in that time frame, according to CoinGecko.

