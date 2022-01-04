We are in a good moment to enjoy superhero movies based on the multiverse, because a couple of weeks ago Spider-Man: No Way Home was released and before the end of 2022 we will be able to enjoy The Flash at the cinema. However, the leaks of this production have already begun and point to the formation of a new Justice League.

According to the well-known leaker MyTimeToShineHello, The Flash movie would remove the Snyderverse from canon, so the events of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League never happened in the new continuity. According to a tweet from this leaker, who gained credibility thanks to his Marvel Studios leaks, The Flash would end with the creation of a new Justice League.

It was already known that The Flash would introduce us to Supergirl played by Sasha Calle, but it was unknown if she would be the replacement for Henry Cavill’s Superman in the main continuity. According to information from MyTimeToShineHello, this will be the case and at the end of The Flash the scarlet corridor will set a new league alongside Supergirl and Shazam.

The director of the Shazam movies, David F. Sandberg responded to the leak saying “Will Shazam join the Justice League? 2022 starts with great news!”. Although some people took this as a sign that the leak is false, in reality It could be the first time Sandberg finds out about Warner Brothers plans.

Although the first film of Shazam makes references to Zack Snyder moviesDirector David F. Sandberg confessed not meeting Snyder, simply watching his movies and making Shazam as if those events were canon. However, Sandberg has no idea what awaits us in the movie of Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, despite being Shazam’s nemesis.

It is clear that the communication within Warner Brothers is not the same as in Marvel Studios, so the leak could be the way in which David Sandberg finds out about the future of Shazam, despite the fact that his second film will be released next year. , months after the arrival of The Flash to the movies.