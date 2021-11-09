While galactic productions for Disney + continue from strength to strength and at full sail with series like ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’, ‘Ahsoka’ or the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ On the horizon, the ‘Star Wars’ universe destined for the big screen has just stayed as deserted as Tatooine —At least, in the short or medium term.

An agenda from another galaxy

If a year ago we told you that Patty Jenkins would become the first woman to direct a film in the saga, which should be released under the title of ‘Rogue Squadron’ on December 22, 2023, today we bring bad news via The Hollywood Reporter : the project has been delayed indefinitely.

So far, ‘Rogue Squadron’ had planned to start its production phase in 2022, which would have implied starting pre-production at the end of this 2021. Unfortunately, according to sources, the film has been removed from the production schedule, waiting to be resumed once Jenkins gets rid of his current commitments.

This all makes special sense if we take a look at the filmmaker’s busy schedule, which is already immersed in the development of ‘Wonder Woman 3’ for Warner Bros. – which, in theory, was going to be addressed after ‘Rogue Squadron’ – and a new film about Cleopatra for Paramount Pictures; and it is already known that, the one that covers a lot …

After this movement, the cinematic future of ‘Star Wars’ is unknown. The last feature film of the franchise was ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, released in December 2019, and despite there being more in development – such as those prepared by Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi -, it is unknown if any of them are ready to enter the production phase and thus fill the vacancy left by Jenkins.