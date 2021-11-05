The first Spider-Man movie was this crazy 60s short

The first Spider-Man movie was unofficial

A few years before the movie Spider-man (Swackhamer, 1977) reached American television and served as pilot to create the television series The Amazing Spider-Man, a young Texan named Donald F. Glut He had already created his own short in 1969.

Unfortunately for him, there was no Internet, so his work did not have the diffusion that I really deserved. And it is that in the Sixties decade, doing what Glut did had a lot of merit. The 25-year-old was able to plan, create and edit a short film of approximately 11 minutes with the means available at the time. It may seem like a small thing nowadays, since we are used to seeing children who move millions of followers on Twitch and YouTube, dominating the audiovisual sector very well. But at that time, multimedia material was not as accessible as it is now, nor was it so simple amortize the work taking out economic profitability.

A Spider-Man short made for the love of art

There is no doubt that Donald had immersed himself in Stan Lee’s work. He made a special effort in the dialogues, which have exactly the same same tone and style than in the comic strips.