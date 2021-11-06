The title that serves as Battle Royale of this universe will arrive for smartphones in just 2 weeks.

In 2020, Final Fantasy VII Remake was launched on the market, at the beginning of the health pandemic, the reimagining of the acclaimed Square Enix title launched on PlayStation 1 and that brought with it a new universe ready to be explored by the most fans of the saga in general and of this title in particular.

However, far from limiting itself to launching the remakes in their corresponding order, it seems that Square Enix seeks to exploit this license to the fullest, being so that since its launch, several spin-offs of Final Fantasy VII Remake were announced, among which stood out Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a Battle Royale that will be located in Midgar and that would face different factions of this city-state.

That is why, despite the fact that the proposal is, to say the least, striking, many have waited for new news around the title, which will be available for smartphones, being one of the most relevant questions the launch date of the same. And under this premise, this date has finally been made public.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will be available starting November 17.

As you can see, the title developed by Ateam Entertainment will arrive in just 2 weeks, the next November 17, 2021, being a fairly close date with respect to the announcement. Also, if you are interested in the lore of the title, you should know that the events of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldie happen before Cloud and AVALANCHE arrive in Midgar by train. You can see the new video published below:

It should be noted that, just as there are many who are looking forward to this game, Others have wondered about the meaning of launching a Final Fantasy VII Remake battle royale. For this, the producer of the saga, Tetsuya Nomura, has indicated that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is geared towards a different audience, which is not the one that normally plays their RPGs, so that they manage to attract them to the base titles.

We will have to see how this experiment works for them, since, not another thing, but the video game industry is quite assorted with titles that belong to the Battle Royale genre. For the rest, it can only be remembered that If you are interested in this title, you should know that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will come to iOS and Android next November 17, although, as usual, not all smartphones will be compatible with the title.

Related topics: Video game

Follow us on Instagram @urbantecno Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @Urban Tecno Join

Follow us on Facebook urbantecno Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe