OnePlus continues to work behind the scenes and good proof of this is the leak that shows us the lines of what may be the new model of the company. It’s about the OnePlus 10 Pro, a smartphone with a clear inspiration in OPPO, no wonder if we consider that both this and OnePlus have a lot in common and share Product Director in Pete Lau.

Again and now thanks to Zouton and @OnLeaks, we have with us the first images of a phone before it is announced. It is true that presentations lose emotion, but it must be recognized that leaks cause attraction. A new OnePlus that we will now see in more detail and that could debut the unified operating system developed by OPPO and OnePlus.

Competition in the high-end

The OnePlus 10 Pro can be seen thanks to @OnLeaks in collaboration with Zouton. A model of which the large module for the cameras stands out in the rear area, of which the main one could use 64 megapixels. A new top-of-the-range model to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S22 or the Xiaomi Mi 12 to name just two examples, a model that comes to succeed the OnePlus 9 Pro from 2021.

Of the rest of the specifications, Zouton talks about a terminal whose prominence is played by a display with LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED panel with a diagonal of 6.7 inches, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

Under the hood, the notes indicate they are hiding 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage and it is expected that it incorporates the latest Qualcomm processor, although the official list of specifications has not yet been announced and this is still a hypothesis.

What they do stand out is that this model of the OnePlus 10 series you can be the first to market with the Unified operating system developed by OPPO and OnePlus.

We will have to stay tuned for any news that hits the market regarding the new OnePlus phone.

