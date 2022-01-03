Some shops -such as El Corte Inglés- have already started their winter sales. Now it does H&M what in your Home section It has discounts on some of its products. Many of these are ideal to make a good gift for Kings. And it is that if the accessories of H&M Home are characterized by something, it is for their designs of absolute trend with which to update any house.

If you think that the house of your brothers-in-law, your mother or your friend needs to rejuvenate, you can try to give them one of their vases. Those with organic and round lines It’s found between the most desired (and sold) products of the Swedish firm. Its cushions are also highly desired because they include many textures, colors and special sizes such as 50 x 80 cm that make them perfect for making the bed look like a magazine.

In the selection there are also classic gifts such as a robe, bedding and even a bath mat, the kind that looks like a rug. And all in very natural and toasted tones, the kind that will set the trend in 2022.





Stoneware (glazed ceramic) planter in beige with rounded design and slightly sloping upper edge of 17.7 cm in diameter before 14.99 euros and now 8.99 euros

Glazed ceramic planter with rounded design and slightly sloping top edge. Top diameter 17.7 cm. Height 17 cm.





Glazed ceramic pot with bubble relief 21 cm high and with an inner diameter 17 cm. Normal price € 29.99 and with a 27% discount 21.99 euros

Large planter with bubbles in greyish beige





Leather tray (ideal as empty pockets at the entrance) with overlapping sides that create a rounded effect and suede interior. 25 cm on each side and 5.5 cm high with a normal price of € 34.99 and now with a 20% discount for 27.99 euros





Small rattan basket 14 cm high and a diameter of 20 cm. Normal price € 14.99 and now 5.99 euros





Braided bamboo lantern with wooden legs and glass candle holders. It has a normal price of € 39.99 and now 19.99 euros

Braided bamboo lantern with wooden legs and glass candle holders.





Scented candle in ceramic jar with cork lid with a classic crock pot, which can be used to store things once the candle has been consumed, which lasts approximately 30 hours. Diameter approx. 7.5 cm and height 9 cm. Normal price € 9.99 and now with a 20% discount 7.99 euros





Cushion cover with linen 50×50 cm normal price € 19.99 and now with a 20% discount 15.99 euros





Rectangular cushion in raw recycled cotton. Its front part has a long knot design and large tassels in the corners. Normal price € 39.99 and now with a 55% discount 17.99 euros

Rectangular cushion with tassels





Rectangular cushion handwoven in jute and cotton with vegetable dye of rustic aspect and smooth texture of 30×80 cms. Normal price € 49.99 and now with a 20% discount price 39.99 euros

Jute hand-woven cushion





Velvet cushion cover with edging and concealed zip on one side. Normal price € 14.99 and now with a 33% discount price 9.99 euros

Velvet cushion cover





Gray beige checked individual duvet cover set. Before € 24.99 – and now with a 40% discount price now 14.99 euros

Single duvet cover set





Cotton Duvet Cover Powder Beige Cotton Duvet Cover, regular price € 29.99 and now with a 40% discount 17.99 euros

Cotton duvet cover





Blanket in flowing ecru cotton blend fabric with wool in the weft and thick tone-on-tone stripes with fringes at the ends. Normal price € 39.99 and now with a 55% discount 17.99 euros





Bath mat printed in cotton fabric and non-slip protection. Normal price € 19.99 and now with a 30% discount and now CO 13.99 euros

Patterned bath mat





Soft cotton blend waffle robe with two front pockets and self-tie belt with a 40% discount. Normal price € 29.99 and now with a 40% discount 17.99 euros

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Similar in Decoesfera | Personalized, technological and very vintage gifts in Zara Home

Eight original trends to wrap Christmas gifts and give a hand to the Three Wise Men