The continuation of The Judgment has been called into question.

SEGA may be in luck, because if the Japanese company has been characterized for something in recent years, it is for have found success with the Yakuza saga, being so that this has gone from being an IP that barely left Japan (and when it did, it arrived without translating into Spanish to our lands) to one of the great powers of the company, even going so far as to put the gyuinda on the cake with Judgment, his own spin-off.

It is because of that the normal thing is to want to grow more and more in order to reach more console and PC users, which causes that the study behind these sagas, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, wants to continue developing new deliveries. Nevertheless, far from stagnant, it seems that the development team is already working on a new IP.

A new IP that would join the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon

This has been learned thanks to a recent interview in the Japanese medium Famitsu, where the director of the study, Masayoshi Yokoyama, apparently revealed that they are working on a title that does not belong to the Yakuza saga or Judgment. In fact, it comes to refer to several projects, so there may be several surprises.

Of course, they have not neglected the known sagas, although with certain nuances, since The sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon is in development, while Judgemente is currently in limbo following a dispute that happened this year between the studio and the talent agency of the title’s main actor, Takuya Kimura, because SEGA wanted to release the title on PC.

It should be noted that this talent agency He would be refusing to allow the spin-off to come to PC, although without giving a clear reason. However, many speculate that it could be due to the possibility of making mods, which could damage Takuya Kimura’s image by being able to modify his figure in any way. Be that as it may, it is not a problem that appears to have a short-term solution, since a change of actor has been rumored to avoid these problems.

However, despite this, there is no doubt that SEGA lives a silver age with these titles, which promise to continue to provide a lot to talk about among the gaming community for years to come. It will be necessary to see if the new IP has the same luck.

