The end of the coronavirus or, at least, its large-scale spread seems to be closer and closer and it is thanks to a new vaccine with a completely free use.

Science has been our great ally when it comes to fighting the coronavirus. And, is that, in almost record time it has been possible to create a vaccine capable of dealing with this virus and many of its consequences in organisms. To date, the entire network of vaccines was governed by the patents of the different companies.

What these patents do is that the compounds of the vaccines and, above all, the method of manufacturing them is a secret or that, to use them, you have to pay the company that has developed them. Having all these drawbacks, many countries have not been able to cope with this health crisis.

The difficult access to vaccines and prices have put large populations in developing countries in check. But there seems to be light at the end of this tunnel created by corporations, Baylor School of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital Collaborate to Create a Vaccine.

What makes this vaccine special is that both organizations will release the patent to the world, so it will be free to be used by any country or company that wishes to do so.. The name they have chosen for this vaccine is Corbevax and they have completed Phase III clinical trials with more than 3,000 test subjects.

The intention is that this vaccine can reach countries that have not been able to immunize their population, being much more accessible than other vaccines. In fact, India has already authorized its use in an emergency.

At a technical level, what the Baylor School of Medicine comments is that a technology based on traditional proteins has been used, thus being easy to replicate and produce on a large scale to reach any type of urban nucleus or country. This vaccine for the world is a breakthrough and may mean a halt to spread of the virus.