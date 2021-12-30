The year 2021 is about to come to an end and now is the time to recap and take stock of what the last twelve months have given of themselves. In that sense, the main award ceremonies will also do it and that is why today we are talking about the films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022 that you can see on Prime Video, one of the largest streaming content platforms and whose presence in this type of event has gained a lot of weight in recent times. Below you will find a detailed list with everything you can see in the subscription service of Amazon and that has enchanted foreign critics in Hollywood.

All the films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022 that you can see on Prime Video

Be the Ricardo (3 nominations): Best Leading Actor – Drama (Javier Bardem), Best Leading Actress – Drama (Nicole Kidman), Best Screenplay.

(3 nominations): Best Leading Actor – Drama (Javier Bardem), Best Leading Actress – Drama (Nicole Kidman), Best Screenplay. The Good Fight (1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a Series – Drama (Christine Baranski).

(1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a Series – Drama (Christine Baranski). The Handmaid’s Tale (1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a Series – Drama (Elisabeth Moss).

(1 nomination): Best Leading Actress in a Series – Drama (Elisabeth Moss). The underground railway (1 nomination): Best miniseries or TV movie.

This Week on Prime Video – Dec 27 – Jan 2, 2022

Prime Video adds this year six nominations among the contents that are available on its platform, whether or not they are original from Amazon. The biographical film Ser los Ricardo takes half of the nominations with three, while the original miniseries The Underground Railroad is up for the grand prize in its category. Remember that the 2022 Golden Globes gala will take place next Sunday, January 9, 2022, so you still have time to catch up on your pending movies and series.