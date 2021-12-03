One of the top firms of the moment comes from Italy and responds to the name of The Attico. Captained by Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini, one of its most mythical pieces comes in the form of a marabou feather top. Available in various colors, this piece soon triumphed in street style (and in RRSS, of course). Now Uterqüe releases a version of the most similar perfect for the holiday season.

Available in several different colors, this piece had a starting price of 2,100 euros.

The Attico seems but Uterqüe is

If you are one of those who keep looking THE The perfect garment to add to the festive wardrobe, here is an option to consider. Red color and suspenders strass, this option is able to blend in with any style (even with jeans).





It is part of the new party collection and is on sale for 129 euros.

Photos | Instagram @hoskelsa, Uterqüe