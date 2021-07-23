Throughout June 2021, vehicle production in Spain reached 172,696 units. This volume, compared to that obtained in the same period of the previous year, represents a fall of 18.1%. The shortage of microchips is a major burden that directly affects activity in Spanish car factories.

The semiconductor crisis worsens in the month of June 2021. The vehicle production in Spain reached the 172,696 units, a figure that, compared to that achieved in the same period last year, translates into a 18.1% decrease. The setback is even more important if we take into account that in June 2020 factories were still resuming the rhythm of production after the closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

With regard to the accumulated period, the data are disparate. Between the months of January and June vehicle production totaled 1,205,577 units, which translates into a 26.1% growth compared to the first half of 2020. However, compared to 2019, this increase becomes a decrease of 21.6%.

Vehicle production in Spain fell in June 2021

The microchip crisis exacerbates the drop in production

As we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, the microchip shortage it is one of the main factors causing the drop in activity in Spanish factories. The lack of stock of this crucial component for the manufacture of vehicles is not only affecting Spain. In the rest of the vehicle production centers in Europe, adjustments are being made to the assembly lines to adapt to this situation.

Forecasts indicate that the pace of manufacture of these components will not adjust to the demand of the automotive sector until the first half of 2022. Therefore, for the next few months, everything indicates that the negative trend will continue.

On the other hand, and in parallel, there is the situation of the European market demand. Although car sales in Europe are improving in the main markets, they are still well below the 2019 records. In addition, and if that were not enough, there is the fact that evolution of our domestic demand. New car registrations in Spain closed June with a decrease of 25.8%. This data is even more important considering that one out of every four vehicles sold in Spanish dealerships is of national manufacture.

The production of electrified vehicles in Spain maintains its upward trend

Production by type of vehicles and energy sources

Regarding the production by vehicle typeDuring June, compared to the same month of 2020, the manufacture of passenger cars and SUVs has suffered a decline of 11.1% with 146,311 units. The manufacture of commercial and industrial vehicles has fallen by 43.1% in the sixth month of the year to reach 26,385 units.

The production of zero and low emission vehicles increased by 17.3% accumulating 21,314 units. This category includes electric vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, natural gas and LPG. During the last month, this segment of alternative vehicles has accumulated 12.3% of the total production quota. The main manufacture corresponds to electrified passenger cars.

In the first half of the year, electrified, hybrid and gas vehicles accounted for one in ten vehicles manufactured in Spanish territory, adding up to a total of 129,062 units, 129.7% more than in 2020.

Volkswagen Polo, one of the cars manufactured in the Spanish territory

Car production in Spain in June 2021

June Units % 21/20 Cars and SUVs 146,311 -11.1 Commercial and industrial 26,385 -43.1 Total vehicles 172,696 -18.1

January June Units % 21/20 Cars and SUVs 964,128 27.4 Commercial and industrial 241,449 21.4 Total vehicles 1,205,577 26.1

Production of cars in Spain by energy sources in June 2021

June Units % 21/20 Gasoline 103,136 5.7 Diesel 23,154 -53.1 Electric 5,012 78.5 Plug-in hybrid 10,598 23.8 Natural gas 565 -77.8 LPG 3,361 17.5 Non-plug-in hybrid 485 -38.7 Total vehicles 146,311 -11.1

January June Units % 21/20 Gasoline 666,667 34.1 Diesel 175,238 -16.7 Electric 32,177 244.4 Plug-in hybrid 68,525 173.6 Natural gas 6,899 -8.7 LPG 11,576 148.5 Non-plug-in hybrid 3,046 4.4 Total vehicles 964,128 27.4

Vehicle production centers located in Spain will not be oblivious to the transition process towards electric mobility that the automotive industry is experiencing in Europe. Manufacturers such as the Renault Group have already confirmed that new electrified vehicles will be produced in their Spanish factories in the coming years.