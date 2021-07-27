Battlefield 2042 will be a title that will only have developed multiplayer mode, and that despite not having a campaign mode, has continued to generate enthusiasm since its reveal, and above all, since the recent announcement of Battlefield Portal. This new game mode will offer us the possibility to enjoy content from previous installments, such as maps, vehicles and much more from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3.

Although, with the launch of Battlefield 2042 in just a few months, many fans have wondered what kind of content will arrive post-launch. Therefore, on this occasion, the leaker and renowned journalist Tom Henderson, has revealed via Dualshockers, that the content of the Battlefield 2042 Season Pass will be the most extensive of the franchise, but also, also completely free during the first year.

The extensive content of the Battlefield 2042 Season Pass will be free

Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of July 27, 2021 + Ultimate Game Sale

Henderson already leaked the content that would arrive with each new season of Battlefield 2042 which will contain a new playable specialist, two new maps, two new Portal maps for player-driven creative mode, a story-based update with new narrative content, and a host of new weapons and vehicles, all of which seem like free of charge as EA has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will feature a season pass model, and the game will come out with multiple editions to give players four free battle passes during the first year. That’s along with the free maps, gun operators, and gadgets.