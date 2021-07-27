Universal invests 400 million dollars for the new trilogy of the classic horror, with the participation of Ellen Burstyn and Leslie Odom Jr.

Universal is going to spend 400 million dollars to buy the new trilogy of The Exorcist (1973) and plans to screen some of the films in Peacock, your new streaming service. Ellen burstyn, the Oscar-winning actress who first fought the devil in the original 1973 film, will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil.

David Gordon Green, the director of the last reboot of Halloween (2018), will direct the next franchise to be produced by Blumhouse. In an ironic twist, Blumhouse built a reputation for producing low-budget horror hits like Get out (2017) and The purge (2013), who enjoyed wide profit margins due to their low costs. The streaming service has caused that economy to collapse.

The deal is the latest in a long series of massive movie deals signed by streaming services. It follows the more than $ 450 million that Netflix disbursed for the rights to two sequels of Knives Out (2019), as well as the $ 125 million Amazon paid for Coming 2 America (2021) and the 200 million he spent on The war of tomorrow (2021).

In recent months, conglomerates such as Disney, WarnerMedia and Viacom have launched subscription services. Increased competition has brought about a boom time for content creators. In this career, Peacock has found that he has not been able to include himself in the group with projects of great interest to match those of The Crown (Netflix), Ted lasso (Apple TV Plus) or The Boys (Amazon Prime). This agreement could be the definitive one to help strengthen your profile.