If you are one of those who loves to collect coins, the National Mint and Stamp Factory has just announced a 1.5 euro coin made in gold that will be very exclusive. Its price will vary depending on the moment.

The world of numismatics is one of the most complex and rich in the world, since just to enter you have to read more books than if it were a medical exam.

For those who do not know, numismatics is the study and collecting of coins, medals, tokens and paper money. This discipline was born in the 19th century and since then it has not stopped gaining followers.

Well, for those who love coins above all we have good news, since the National Mint and Stamp Factory has just announced a Spanish bullion coin that is made of pure gold.

The design of these coins It is marked by the drawing of an Iberian lynx, accompanied on the back by a drawing of the planet Earth with the two columns of Hercules and the classic Latin message Plus Ultra. And, of course, with the name of our current King Felipe VI.

According to the National Mint and Stamp Factory, 12,000 coins will be manufactured in total and the price of these, even if they are 1.5 euros, will depend on the valuation of gold in real time, with an extra cost of 10% that will be the margin that is earned with each sale.

As those of you who have come this far know well, this issue is very exclusive and getting one of these coins is going to be very difficult and very expensive, as it is a very sweet production for avid collectors of bullion coins.

The initial issue date took place during the fourth quarter of 2021, so there may already be a few in circulation. Please, if you end up having one in your wallet, don’t buy the newspaper with it, worth much more money than putting it on the back of the coin.