Xiaomi continues to provide products to build its own connected ecosystem, and today we talk about its latest innovation in smart doorbells. We refer to the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, a new version of its cheaper doorbell, which comes with interesting changes.

More and more homes have this type of smart products, and Xiaomi has been betting on this market for some time. The Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 arrives with the incorporation of a battery in its body, forgetting to change the batteries as happened in its previous model. In addition, the resolution of your camera has also been improved.

Better camera and goodbye to batteries





Without many changes in terms of its surface design, the manufacturer ensures that the autonomy of its battery reaches five months, all thanks to its 5,200 mAh capacity battery. This smart doorbell also incorporates a USB-C port for charging.

Regarding your camera, this time we have a 3MP resolution sensor, an angle of view of up to 180 degrees, and a focal aperture f / 2.0. The idea is to recognize more clearly the people who come to our home. Including a six-element lens, Xiaomi ensures that the doorbell will get a higher level of detail in the image.

The connection to this device can be made through any mobile phone or tablet that has the Mi Home app. This doorbell has WiFi, necessary to install the device at our door.

As usual in this type of device, with this smart doorbell we will get notifications to the mobile phone When someone knocks on the door In addition, it incorporates an automatic recognition function to warn us when a person is near the lock.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Xmart Doorbell 3 has recently been presented in China, and everything indicates that there are still no intentions to deliver this product outside its borders. It has gone on sale at a price of 299 yuan, which is about 32 euros to change. We will have to wait to learn more about the arrival of Xiaomi smart doorbells in our country.

Via | Xiaomi world