The CNTC has officially communicated that it intends to call for the cessation of activity in the transport of goods by road after trying in vain to resolve important issues for the sector with the Government.

If nothing remedies it, Spain will experience a halt in the transport of goods by road between December 20 and 22, since the National Road Transport Committee (CNTC) This has been communicated after denouncing the “abandonment” by the Government of Spain and after several frustrated attempts to negotiate “the protest package of February 20, 2020”.

This claim package includes circumstances such as the controversial implementation of the Eurovignette, a toll already used in the Netherlands, Sweden and Austria, among others, to tax the use of the roads by heavy transport.

“Given the degrading and inhuman treatment in the conditions in which they carry out their work, we call for these strikes”

Recently, the Government of Pedro Sánchez has transferred to Brussels that it will impose the generalized payment for the use of the highways from 2024, but that before that date the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda will establish the vignette for large-tonnage trucks.

The CNTC, for its part, affirms that the then Secretary of State for Transport, Pedro Saura, pledged to them in writing not to do so and they feel betrayed.

30% more expenses

Another of the claims that the carriers indicate is directly related to the price of fuel in the framework of the claims that have been made by the sector since February 20, 2020, in relation to the cost review clause thereof.

In recent times, prices have skyrocketed and the average cost of operation for truckers has increased by 30%, which together with the precarious working conditions that the sector denounces, has contributed to the CNTC’s patience.

Likewise, it is requested to definitively regulate the functions of truckers, who on many occasions are forced to act as forklift drivers and unload goods at destination, or for the Government to fulfill one of its promises made during the pandemic: the improvement of the rest areas of the main corridors to equate them to those in France, whose areas often have showers and toilet areas.

For all this, the CNTC explains that «Having exhausted the patience of the sector and the reasonable channels of negotiation, to which is added the absolute lack of sensitivity on the part of our clients in the present economic situation, who take advantage of the dominance position granted by the current regulation of the road freight transport contract, which is even causing a Huge problem of lack of professional drivers, given the degrading and inhuman treatment in the conditions in which they carry out their work, we call for these strikes ».

Weeks ago, the Freight Transport Council of the International Transport Organization, which represents more than 3.5 million transport and logistics companies worldwide, called on governments to act on what they consider “An unprecedented crisis” generated by the shortage of drivers and the increase in fuel prices.

«The price of a barrel of oil, natural gas and AdBlue has at least doubled in recent weeks, which has been a substantial financial burden for transport companies, “they denounced in an official statement.

Negotiation

The reactions of different members of the Government to this call for an employer strike has already occurred. The Secretary General for Transport and Mobility, María José Rallo, has assured that there is “Margin to seek solutions that alleviate the situation of carriers in a serene and calm manner”.

For her part, the Vice President for Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, was confident that “there is time to try to find a solution. A strike is not desirable at these parties »Calviño declared in an interview on TVE this Thursday.