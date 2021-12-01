Christmas is coming, and if you want to surprise your friends with an invitation that is out of the ordinary, here is one selection of small appliances with which to prepare a different meal, snack or dinner with friends.

From a pizza oven to a raclette grill, to fondues, a popcorn maker or a donut maker. Small appliances that will make your meeting with friends totally different.

To prepare a meeting with friends





This Princess raclette grill has a beautiful bamboo frame, and is ideal for everyone to bake or grill their own food, and also at the same time. It costs 73.37 euros.

Princess 162910 Raclette Pure 8 – Grill, Pan Platform, Bamboo Frame





If your guests are fans of pizza, you cannot miss this G3Ferrari pizza oven in green and with a refractory stone plate. In addition, it is now with a 6% discount. Before costana 119.90 euros , and now it costs 113.17 euros.





Another star option is this fondue, suitable for making a cheese, Chinese or chocolate fondue. Before it cost 64.99 euros , and now it costs 62.99 euros.

Princess Fondue Premium 01.173100.01.001-Fondue Black for 8 People, 1.5 L Capacity, Cast, 800 W, 1.5 liters, Forged Aluminum





A machine for making mini donuts with a thousand and one possibilities. Its price? 54.19 euros.

Mini Donut Maker, 1200W Non-Stick 7 Donut Maker Electric Donut Maker, Home Breakfast Machine Kitchen Appliance for Breakfast Dessert Snack





If you like crepes, you cannot stop buying this double-function 2-in-1 electric crepe maker thanks to its reversible plates, to be able to make one large crepe or seven smaller pancakes or crepes. Price: 49.90 euros.

Chef Master Junior Crepera Easy Party- Power 1000W, 2 Interchangeable Nonstick Plates for Crepes and MiniCrepes, Adjustable Thermostat, Red Color- Spreader Accessory Type T, MCJP-CRE





To prepare the best sandwiches, here is a sandwich maker and Panini machine. A toaster with a non-stick coating. Price: 22.99 euros.

Aigostar Warme 30HHH – Electric Grill, 750W, Sandwich Maker and Panini Machine, Toaster with Non-Stick Coating, Cold Touch Handle. BPA free, Exclusive design.





A popcorn machine is a sure hit at any party. This Beper machine works with a hot air system that makes the corn kernels heat evenly and explode quickly without adding fat. It has a 14% discount, it used to cost 36 euros , and now it costs 31.05 euros.

Beper – Popcorn Maker, Preparation in 3 minutes, Fat Free, Hot Air Circulation, 1200 W Power, Red

In Decoesfera | Tips to decorate the Christmas table with flowers and make it a success: tricks, and how to make your own Christmas center