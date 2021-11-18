The new feature of Instagram emulates a certain program that had its boom in the 2000s, we are talking about MSN Messenger.

Emojis have managed to have a certain relevance in our day to day life. And, is that, the way in which we use them allows conversations to be held through these small circles with different faces that convey emotions.

Currently almost all applications integrate emojis, although some have taken this integration a step further. Instagram seems to be part of the latter group of applications and it does so thanks to the integration of states with emojis.

The new update, which, unfortunately, is not yet available to everyone has managed to include emojis within the user’s biography. These emojis they have meaning.

What has been seen thanks to the capture of a Twitter user is that, for example, the briefcase icon means that the person is at work. Of course, there is also more like the forbidden icon and that implies that one is busy.

What the fuck is that about the status on instagram, if it’s obvious what I’m going to put pic.twitter.com/fkxyVaS19I – valu (@ Valentosi19) November 11, 2021

These new states will not last forever, in fact, they seem to work the same way as Instagram stories. And they will only last twenty-four hours in the profile, so they will serve as a way to notify the current occupation of the user.

The truth is that these states have a certain nostalgic factor and, for the older ones, they can come to remind those of MSN Messenger. Of course, they are merely something ornamental and not functional, because to know the status of the person you have to enter the user’s profile.

What it seems is that Instagram is testing with certain features in its application because, as we have said before, the states with emojis do not appear in the profiles of all users.

In fact, it seems that only a few people are enjoying this new feature on Instagram. We will have to wait to know if they end up reaching all users.