The electric hand warmer that is sweeping Amazon and that you can get for 27 euros

Last update: December 12, 2021

One of the most difficult things to manage in winter is that our hands are very cold, so much so that our fingers end up hurting. Sometimes even if we put on gloves and put our hands in our pockets, it is not enough. In addition, if the gloves are not suitable for touch screens, we will probably have to take them off and put them on all the time to pick up the mobile and be able to use it. Luckily there is a device so that we can keep our hands warm, is an electric hand warmer that costs 27 euros on Amazon.

This heater can be great for us if we are doing mountain sports, where it is usually quite cold. Or if we like to go camping, where the temperature drops a lot at night. With this heater we can be warm and at a reasonable price.

Get this hand warmer for 27 euros on Amazon

Is a fairly small appliance, so that we can grab it easily and it’s wireless, so we can take it everywhere.

At this time of year it is very good to have a car to be able to move anywhere without getting cold. But if it is not like that and you have to go a lot by public transport, this heater comes in handy. We still use public transport with the windows open due to covid, so it is quite cold on the bus, much more if it is in the morning. If you have this heater you can go warmer and more comfortable.

We can choose the temperature we want in a range of 35-55 degrees. We have to put it to charge for 2 or 3 hours to be able use it for 4-8 hours. How long the battery lasts depends on the temperature and the level of heating. We can see the heater’s battery on its LED display by pressing the power button for 3 seconds.

Also, this heater It is a portable battery for the mobile. So if we go camping we will have a two in one that can come in handy in an emergency. If we are using it as a portable battery, we cannot use it as a heater for safety.

Contains 3 temperature sensors and flame retardant materials to ensure user safety.

Some of the buyers say that it has a very nice touch and it is very comfortable to always carry it with you.

To keep your hands warm this winter, This heater will be great for you, and you can find it on Amazon for just 27 euros.

Prices are correct at time of article publication and may change over time. Better with Health could receive a commission for your purchases.