In a shooter The use of the silencer is essential if we do not want the enemy to discover us, otherwise the sound will show our position and we will be an easy target. Although later there are people who even without a silencer find out what is happening.

That there are one or two people who do not know how to play well is understandable, but that a large group of people defending the roof of a building in the Battlefield 2042 Conquest mode does not find out that an infiltrator has sneaked in from behind is too lucky. . But it is just what he has lived Fhyzic. Of laughter.

The description of the clip already shows how unlikely such a situation is, by look like all enemies deaf and blind. Literally. Because they neither hear the bullets nor see the enemy soldier killing his comrades. Indeed, after exhausting all the magazines on the PP-29 submachine gun, Fhyzic switches to the loud (but powerful) M44 pistol and the party continues. The situation is most surreal.

In the end he dies, of course. But after taking away a whopping 12 enemies with ease. And that could kill more if he used the grenade … What a feast. I hope I have the same luck one day, which is already playing. Has it happened to you?